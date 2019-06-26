Couple from Canada at center of fraud investigation in Georgia

ST. MARYS, Ga. - A couple from Ontario, Canada, was ordered held without bond at the Camden County jail on suspicion of committing credit card fraud at ATMs.

Authorities have identified the suspects as Tanya Dimitrova Petmezova, 53, and Peter Ivanov Nikoltchovski, 59, both of Toronto.

According to an arrest report obtained Wednesday by News4Jax, the investigation against both suspects began late Saturday night when St. Marys police received a complaint about fraudulent activity at the Georgia Visitor’s Center in St. Marys. The complaint came the owner of Alpine Creek Enterprise in Atlanta. According to the arrest report, Alpine Creek Enterprise owns and maintains ATMs at several Georgia welcome centers and rest areas throughout the state.

The owner told police that on May 11, fraudulent activity was first noticed at an ATM in Port Wentworth, Georgia, which is located within the metropolitan area of Savannah. The owner told police that after that incident, he briefed his employees on suspicious activity to look out for.

Fast-forward to Saturday, when an Alpine Creek employee at the Georgia Welcome Center in St. Marys said she observed Petmezova and Nikoltchovski individually make numerous trips to an ATM and attempted numerous transactions during each visit, according to the arrest report. The employee reported seeing the couple use one type of ATM card for every transaction and that they were using information from a sheet of paper to complete the transactions. According to the report, this alleged activity lasted for an hour at the same ATM.

The report states the Alpine Creek employee reported the suspicious activity to the company owner, who ran a transaction history on the machine and the findings turned up 45 transactions from 21 different accounts. The employee who reported the suspicious activity took pictures and videos of the couple while they were at the ATM.

According to the report, before the couple left the welcome center, they walked over to the Alpine Creek employee and asked whether there was a Red Roof Inn Hotel nearby. Before the couple left, the employee took pictures of their Lexus SUV and the Canadian license plates on the vehicle.

The report states that Kingsland police officers located the SUV in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn on Kings Avenue. A hotel clerk at the front desk confirmed a couple from Canada had checked into the hotel with their dog, and the two suspects were located in room 111, where they were taken into custody.

Police said a search of the room turned up numerous Marshalls gift cards with handwritten names and numbers on the back. The report states that Nikoltchovski ​​​​​​​admitted to officers that he fraudulently obtained money through ATMs and that he received the cards from a man named George in Canada. He also told investigators, he drove from Ontario to use the cards and that Petmezova was not involved even though cards were also found in her purse, according to the report.

The couple were hauled off to jail and their dog was taken into custody Camden County Animal Control.

According to the report, ATM data obtained by investigators found:

There were 23 approved transactions that totaled $3,340.

An incorrect pin was entered five out of 45 attempts.

17 of the 45 attempts were declined because the account was flagged for fraudulent activity or exceeding the daily withdrawal limit.

When officers searched the couple’s SUV, they said they found 51 black gift cards with sticky notes on the back side with numbers on top and letters below.

According to investigators, a total of 56 black cards and $3,700 in U.S. currency was confiscated as evidence.

The two suspects are charged with fraud by deception.

Investigators told News4Jax that more charges against the suspects are pending because authorities in Savannah are also now investigating the couple for similar complaints.

