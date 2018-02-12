Deputies arrest man accused of holding 3 at gunpoint

FOLKSTON, Ga. - Camden County deputies arrested a Folkston man accused of holding three people at gunpoint.

James Mike Jackson faces three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and acts.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, the incident happened Saturday on Mallet Drive in Camden County.

All three victims told deputies that Jackson walked out of his home, cocked a gun and then pointed the weapon right at them as one of the female victims was attempting to retrieve personal items from the house, according to the report.

The three victims also told investigators that Jackson verbally threatened to kill them as he held them at gunpoint.

Jackson later told deputies that he warned the three people to get off his property, but when asked if he pulled a gun on them, Jackson didn’t reply, according to the arrest report.

During a search of the home, deputies said, they located a black semi-automatic handgun along with what they believe was drug paraphernalia.

As of Monday afternoon, Jackson was still being held in the Camden County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.