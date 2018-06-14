Eagle Scout project adds flag disposal boxes to Camden County

From Left: Commissioner Lannie Brant, Reid Fournet, Commissioner Ben Casey, and Commission Chair Jimmy Starline. Photo courtesy of Camden County Board of County Commissioners.

WOODBINE, Ga. - A flag disposal box has been placed outside of the Tax Commissioner’s Office inside Woodbine’s Government Services Complex.

The box was placed in the office as part of Reid Fournet’s Eagle Scout project. Fournet is placing flag disposal boxes across Camden County for residents to retire their worn, tattered, ripped or soiled flags.

County administrator Steve Howard said that the county is excited to have the flag disposal boxes in the Woodbine offices.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to both support proper flag etiquette and partner with community organizations to provide an additional service to the citizens of Camden County,” he said in a release.

Flag disposal boxes are the product of a national partnership between the National Association of Counties (NACo), the National Flag Foundation and the National Sheriff’s Association, according to the NACo website.

In Camden County, Fournet, of Boy Scouts of America Troop 208 in Kingsland, is working with the Coastal Georgia BSA Council and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8385 to properly retire flags.

Each flag disposal box contains contact information for individuals to call if the box fills up between periodic checks.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.