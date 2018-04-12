Drivers urged to plan ahead for Camden County resurfacing project

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Drivers in Camden County will need to prepare for changes soon from an extensive resurfacing project on Interstate 95.

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers to know about it now to make preparations.

The $12 million project begins Sunday, April 15 and is expected through the Fall. Work will begin with the southbound lanes first, then the northbound lanes later as construction crews will be removing and resurfacing the pavement.

Road Closures

The construction and road closures will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

Lanes of I-95 will be shut down from the Florida line to the Horse Stamp Church Road interchange-- that's a 22-mile stretch to exit 22 in Camden County.

Periodic ramp closures will be utilized for the scope of work required on entrance and exit ramps.

The project will take several months to complete because lanes can only be closed for a two-mile stretch at a time, according to Georgia DOT

Drivers should expect to see a lot of orange cones as they drive on I-95 though Camden County.

Even though there aren't as many drivers on the roads during the scheduled construction times, those who will be driving should plan ahead for single, sometimes double lane closures

The Georgia Department of Transportation is urging everyone to use caution.

10 Tips for Driving in Work Zones

Obey the Rules of Work Zone: (1) Pay attention (2) Slow down (3) Watch for workers

Expect the Unexpected. Things may change quickly. Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be closed, narrowed, or shifted, and people may be working on or near the road.

Don’t Speed. Obey the posted speed limit, even when workers are not present. In 2016, there were 190 work zone fatal crashes where speeding was a factor.

Don’t Tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you and the construction workers and their equipment.

Obey Road Crew Flaggers and Pay Attention to Signs. Failure to obey speed limit signs or a flagger’s traffic control directions can result in hefty fines and/or imprisonment.

Stay Alert and Minimize Distractions. Give your full attention to the roadway and avoid changing radio stations or using cell phones and other electronic devices while approaching and driving in a work zone.

Keep Up with the Traffic Flow. Do not slow down to gawk at road work.

Know Before You Go. Expect delays, leave early and schedule enough time to drive safely. For 24/7 real-time traffic information call 511 or visit www.511ga.org (do not do this when driving!). And follow Georgia DOT on Twitter for additional updates.

Be Patient and Stay Calm. Work zone crews are working to improve the road and make your future drive better.

Wear Your Seatbelt. It is your best defense in a crash. And make sure your passengers are buckled up.

Remember - Dads, Moms, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, and Sisters Work HERE!

Georgia DOT is also reminding everyone about National Work Zone Awareness Week. It’s an annual spring campaign sponsored by federal, state and local transportation officials to raise the public consciousness about the need for driving safely in work zones.

Work Zone Safety

The campaign draws attention to the safety needs of road workers, as well as motorists. The campaign is held at the start of the highway construction season across most of the country.

Georgia DOT and Work Zone Safety

Since 1973, 60 Georgia DOT employees have died in work zone related incidents.

Fatal work zone crashes are on the rise in Georgia with a steady increase from 23 fatalities in 2014 to 55 fatalities in 2017.

In 2017, there were 20,834 total crashes in Georgia work zones, resulting in 7,276 injuries and

55 fatalities.

Motorists or passengers make up 78% of work zone fatalities in Georgia.

The top causes for fatal work zone crashes were roadway departure and rear end collisions. Both are often associated with distraction, driving too fast for conditions and driver impairment (under the influence or fatigued).

Truck-involved and pedestrian-involved fatalities are also on the rise. The total includes 18 fatalities involving trucks and 12 pedestrian-involved fatalities.

For more information about Georgia Driving Laws, visit Governor's Office Of Highway Safety In Georgia.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.