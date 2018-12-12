Georgia man convicted of molesting 10-year-old child

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A Georgia man was convicted of molesting and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child, according to the district attorney's office.

District Attorney Jackie Johnson announced Jeromy Truman Chandler of Woodbine faces a maximum possible sentence of 25 years in prison for the incident, which happened in Feb. 2017.

A jury was chosen on Monday and heard evidence on Tuesday, which included testimony that Chandler had committed a previous sexual assault in Duval County. The Jury found Chandler guilty of child molestation and sexual battery.

His sentencing will be held at a later date.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.