Georgia teen pleads guilty to sex attack on 69-year-old woman

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A teenager in Georgia pleaded guilty to entering a home without consent and attacking a 69-year-old woman, according to the district attorney's office.

Ri’Kevion Howard, 17, of St. Mary’s, also pleaded mentally ill, which was accepted by the judge. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison and will spend his life on probation.

Howard was charged with sexual battery, criminal attempt to commit rape, aggravated battery and exploitation of an elderly person. The charges stem from the Feb. 2018 attack.

As a condition of his sentence Howard will be required to register as a sex offender. Under Georgia law, Howard will not be eligible for parole because of the serious nature of the charge.

