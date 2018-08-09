Kingsland fire chief to also lead Camden County Fire Rescue

WOODBINE, Ga. - At the recommendation of the county administrator, the Camden County Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Kingsland to allow Kingsland Fire Chief Terry Smith to serve as chief of Camden County Fire Rescue.

Smith’s public service career began in 1985 as a volunteer with the Kingsland Volunteer Fire Department. He would later work as a dispatcher with Kings Bay Fire and Emergency Medical Services before becoming a full-time firefighter in 1990.

By 2012, Smith had risen through the ranks as a crew chief and then assistant chief with Kings Bay Fire and EMS before earning the title of captain with Kingsland Fire-Rescue. In August 2014, he was appointed interim fire chief for a brief period before being officially named the permanent fire chief for the city of Kingsland in November 2014.

In February 2018, a previous intergovernmental agreement allowed Smith to also serve as the interim fire chief of Camden County Fire Rescue.

"I want to thank Chief Smith for taking on this leadership role during a time of transition," County Administrator Steve Howard said in a release. “We have been impressed with his ability to direct both departments and provide excellent service to the citizens of Camden County. We are thankful to

the city of Kingsland for partnering with us in this endeavor.”

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.