Kingsland officer who shot, killed man identified

KINGSLAND, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the officer it said fatally shot a man during a chase in Kingsland, announcing Friday he'd been placed on administrative leave.

According to the GBI, the officer involved in the death of Anthony Green, 33, is Zechariah Presley. Green was killed Wednesday night when Green and an unidentified passenger stopped the vehicle they were in and ran, police said.

Investigators said Presley caught up with the two men about two blocks away. "A brief altercation" ended with the officer firing multiple shots that killed Green. The passenger he was with was not found.

The GBI and the district attorney met with Green's family members Friday and briefed them on the preliminary findings of the investigation. Green's father and aunt said the meeting was productive, but they still had questions left unanswered, including who the person with Green before the shooting was.

"We got more than we had, and so that's a start," said Wayne Anderson, Green's father. "They're doing the job. They're looking into it. They're not just sitting there on their hands."

Green went on to say, "Our main objective right now is to be there for his sister and his children and with each other."

The GBI reviewed video from Presley's patrol car and video from his body camera. It said efforts are being made to enhance the video for a clear view of the events that occurred.

The video of the incident was not immediately released. Investigators said it could affect the ongoing investigation.

A memorial for Green placed near the scene of the shooting had grown larger Friday. Minnie Dawkins, Green's aunt, still questions what led to the shooting and said her nephew was a loving father.

"He did wonderful things," Dawkins said. "He's a well-respected person in this community. This community respected him as well, and he's gone, but he won't be forgotten."

The GBI is awaiting the processing of evidence at the crime lab in Savannah, which will include autopsy findings.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the identity of the passenger who was with Green to contact the GBI at 912-729-6198.

