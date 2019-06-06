Man arrested on 2 counts of child molestation

The Camden County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man on two counts of child molestation.

Investigators identified him as Joshua Lamar Orange, 31, who listed his address as Fernandina Beach in Nassau County, Florida. He was booked Tuesday evening into the Camden County jail, where he's being held without bond, online jail records show.

Details surrounding his arrest are limited at this time, but according to the Sheriff's Office, the charges stem from an incident last month involving a child under the age of 16 that occurred in Woodbine, Georgia.

News4Jax learned that Orange used to live with his parents at a home on Jacksonville's Westside. According to a background check, the home was listed as the location for Love and Praise Ministry.

Multiple former neighbors, who didn’t want to be identified, said he and his parents ran the ministry.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said it’s natural for people who have known Orange to feel shocked considering his religious background.

“In the interim, people are shocked. People are appalled. People are in denial that this person could do such a thing, but then the evidence supports what investigators are saying, then this should not be shocking," Jefferson said.

News4Jax has requested a copy of the arrest warrant, but was told it was not ready to be made available to the public Wednesday because the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with additional information to call Investigator Mike Walker 912-510-5121.

