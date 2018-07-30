'Poison off streets' thanks to K-9 Mojo, deputies say

CAMDEN COUNTY, Fla. - A Camden County Sheriff's Office K-9 used his sniffer "mojo" to stop some criminals over the weekend, deputies said.

K-9 Mojo alerted his handler, Deputy Hardman, to the presence of an illegal narcotic during a traffic stop.

A vehicle search turned up cocaine, methamphetamine, suspected heroin and used needles with narcotic residue in them.

"Just a little more poison off the streets," the sheriff's office K-9 Unit wrote on its Facebook page. "Keep up the good work Deputy Hardman and K-9 Mojo!"



