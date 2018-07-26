Police investigating 2 people shot in Kingsland neighborhood

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Police in Kingsland said two people were shot Wednesday afternoon in Camden County in what residents described as a quiet neighborhood where crime is sparse.

News4Jax is working to learn the circumstances that led to the violence in the Meadows subdivision near Woodbridge Road. Neighbors like Krista Fuller were shocked to learn what happened.

“I go look around the corner and there’s an ambulance in the front yard and I see the fire chief running in the house. I see police tape. I’m like, oh my God this is serious," Fuller said.

Witnesses told News4Jax one person was flown to the hospital by helicopter after the shooting. The other person's condition was unclear.

"Nothing like this ever happened," said Frank Waye, a neighbor. "You don't ever hear anyone hollering or screaming at somebody."

Fuller said the two people shot are a couple, and she has spent time with them.

"It's really sad. These are our neighbors. We talk to them on a daily basis," Fuller said. "It's really surreal."

As of Wednesday night, the Kingsland Police Department had not identified the people who were shot. The motive behind the shooting was unknown.

