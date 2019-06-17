Security officer at Kings Bay accused of exploiting children

A security officer at Naval Station Kings Bay is facing criminal charges after he was arrested Friday afternoon by Camden County deputies.

Jeffery Dale Coleman was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Although details about the case have not been released because the investigation still ongoing, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said Coleman was arrested on base.

A base spokesperson confirmed the arrest and told News4Jax that Camden County is leading the investigating and NCIS is providing support.

Jail records show that Coleman bonded out of jail Saturday night.

