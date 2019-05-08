St. Marys police battling officer shortage

ST. MARYS, Ga. - The St. Marys Police Department said it is maintaining adequate response times despite operating at only 40% of its normal staffing level, City Manager John Holman said.

The department is currently operating with 18 officers; the department's capacity is 30 officer.

Holman said the Police Department lost a number of its employees to other agencies, whether because of career advancement, higher pay or spouse transfers.

Holman said City Council has adjusted pay scales to make the department more competitive and the Police Department is working to hire more officers.

The city has an intergovernmental agreement with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for deputies to respond within the city limits on an as-needed basis.

Holman said when the agency loses an officer, it takes about six months to go through the training program. There are currently two officers in training at the academy.

Holman said this is not the first time the city has been at a 40% staffing rate.

