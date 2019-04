ST. MARYS, Ga. - St. Marys has been awarded a $1.18 million grant to build a new dock at the city’s marina.

The dock, dubbed the Gateway Dock, would be able to handle smaller watercraft as well as tall ships.

The city said it will begin working on fleshing out plans for the project once it receives the grant contract.

The project has been greenlit by the Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers.

