Capsized tugboat floating off Jekyll Island for more than 2 weeks

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - A tugboat is still floating on its side near Jekyll Island more since Dec. 19 when the vessel capsized off the Georgia coast. No one was injured and it does not appear to be leaking fuel, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Plans are underway to remove the 56-foot tugboat Miss Adison, but it could take another three weeks.

The boat tipped onto its side west of Jekyll Island. As a precaution, the boat has been surrounded with containment booms and more than 2,200 gallons of diesel fuel were pumped from the vessel.

The tugboat is owned by Salonen Marine of Yulee, Florida. Its insurer is taking bids from salvage companies to remove the boat.

Salonen Marine intends to refloat the vessel and tow it to Fernandina Beach for repairs. The U.S. Coast Guard will notify boaters if navigability of Jekyll Creek is temporarily impacted by the salvage operation

