Badcock Home Furniture &more on fire

Fire crews responded to a fire at Badcock Home Furniture &more at 220 1st Street in Folkston Sunday night.

According to comments in a public Facebook group, Brantley County Fire Department and Camden County Fire Rescue are on the scene to help make sure no other structures catch fire.

The Brantley Scoop Facebook page posted that the fire started after the family-run furniture store was struck by lightening.

This has not been confirmed yet.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

