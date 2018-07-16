GBI: Friend suspected of concealing Bryceville woman's death

ST. GEORGE, Ga. - The male friend of a Bryceville woman, whose body was found in Georgia during an extensive search after she vanished, has been charged with concealing her death, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Delbert Lamar Goodman, 33, of Jacksonville, was already in the Baker County jail on prior charges. The GBI said Monday that Goodman was charged with concealing the body of Jennifer Lynn Perry, 38, who was found dead Friday near a road in Charlton County.

Perry's body was taken to the Savannah Crime Lab. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Perry was reported missing Wednesday after she was last seen about 7:30 p.m. on July 7 in Bryceville, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Last Thursday, Goodman was stopped by a deputy in Macclenny while behind the wheel of Perry's black Ford F-150. He was arrested on unrelated drug charges and driving with a suspended license.

According to Duval County court records, Goodman has served four prison sentences for convictions on charges that include carjacking, burglary, cocaine possession and possession of methamphetamine.

