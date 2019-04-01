GBI: Woman killed, 4 others shot in predawn gunfire near Folkston

FOLKSTON, Ga. - Three women were shot outside the American Legion post in Charlton County early Sunday morning minutes before two men were shot a mile away at a Flash Foods store, the Georgia Department of Law Enforcement said Monday.

Only one victim, 21-year-old Sheeyta Herrin, died from her injuries. The others were all hospitalized with minor injuries.

The first shooting happened at 3:21 a.m. at the American Legion Post 130 on Little Phoebe Church Road and Okeefenokee Drive, off Highway 121, according to the GBI. The second shooting took place 15 minutes later.

Investigators still haven't said what prompted the violence, but have announced no arrests or information about any suspects. The GBI said the victims of the second shooting had been at the American Legion post earlier in the evening.

Folkston is typically a quiet town.

"Everybody is friendly around here. Everybody treats everybody with hospitality. I mean, it’s just a great town," said Folkston resident Randall Gill.

A family spending the afternoon at a park down the road said the closeness is concerning.

"This is the kids' baseball field. All the kids play, so good thing it happened at three in the morning, not three in the afternoon," said Jeffrey Perry, who grew up in Folkston.

Ashlyn Bainnan, 9, has lived across the street from the gas station with her family for three years.

"I woke up, and then I noticed the police lights were on, and I was kind of scared," Ashlyn said. "I saw, like, caution tape everywhere."

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the Charlton County Sheriff’s Office at 912-496-7321, the Folkston Police Department at 912-496-2563 or the GBI at 912-729-6198.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.