GBI confirms multiple deaths near Georgia-Florida line

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that multiple people are dead at a home near the St. Marys River.

Charlton County's sheriff is referring all questions about the deaths to the GBI. State agents confirm a death investigation, but won't release details pending notification of next of kin.

News4Jax a crew headed to the area of St. Marys River Bluff Road, east of St. George. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.