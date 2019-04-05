Check it out: Brunswick Library debuts renovations

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Brunswick Library opens a new chapter Friday evening when they'll debut a newly-renovated space.

The $3.5 million facelift includes a new hallway layout, new public restrooms, more meeting space for events, a catering kitchen and twice the amount of space for displaying local art.

Renovations started last fall. About three-quarters of the building was gutted to make room for the new design.

Everyone will be able to check out the new space during First Friday. The ribbon-cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m., followed by a drop-in event.

During the grand opening celebration, the library will also be hosting the children’s book author Nancy Raines Day. She will be reading her newest picture book "Pirate Jack Gets Dressed" in the Children’s Room. Library staff will have pirate crafts to go along with the reading.

