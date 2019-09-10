Coast Guard captain details 'miracle' rescue of trapped crew members

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Coast Guard captain who led the team that freed four crew members trapped for more than 32 hours inside a massive oceangoing car carrier that capsized early Sunday morning is calling the rescue "quite a miracle."

Using helicopters and boats, the Coast Guard and Glynn County Fire-Rescue pulled the first 20 crew members before dawn Sunday as the ship was laying on its side in the St. Simons Sound.

"People made their way off through passageways that were no longer oriented the way they normal would be," Capt. John Reed said. "All of that being done at night to get the 20 off, to turn around when the fire happened and have to take a step back with regard to rescuing those last four. That was a challenge."

The remaining four South Korean crew members were rescued alive and in relatively good condition over a period of hours Monday afternoon. That had been in or near the propeller room of the M/V Golden Ray without light, food or water and temperatures reaching 140 degrees.

Capt. John Reed said a critical moment in the rescue was when his team started hearing tap backs from the crew members who knew to get to the hull where they could be heard.

"We had done it early in the morning on Sunday to no avail," Reed said. "When I got word early Monday morning that they (the trapped crew) were tapping throughout the night, it really energized that team of the tactical rescuers."

Coast Guard and marine salvage experts brought to the ship by helicopter rappelled down the hull, where they drilled through steel plates to extract the crew members one by one over a period of several hours.

Reed said it was so hot inside that the rescuers had to take several breaks, especially before reaching the fourth crew member who was trapped in a room by himself.

All four spent the night at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, but all were expected to make complete recoveries.

"The crew members are well, surprisingly well for the conditions they were in for close to 40 hours from Sunday morning to yesterday evening," Reed said. "It's quite a miracle we were able to pull those four people out alive."

.@USCG and rescue crews have extracted the final #GoldenRay crew member safely. All crew members are accounted for. Operations will now shift fully to environmental protection, removing the vessel and resuming commerce. #HappeningNow #BreakingNews #Breaking pic.twitter.com/YgEM6Eb2qO — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 9, 2019

The Coast Guard posted a video showing responders clapping and cheering as the final man, wearing only shorts, climbed out of a hole in the hull and stood up.

"Best day of my 16-year career,'' Lt. Lloyd Heflin, who was coordinating the effort, wrote to an Associated Press reporter.

Reed said the focus now turns to getting the ship out of the water and addressing any impacts to the environment.

"I'm sure they are as elated as I am (about the rescue), but a number of those men and women are still involved in the long fight of the marine and environmental impacts of this incident."

The Coast Guard said there are currently no leaks from the vessel but there is a light residual sheen. Containment booms were put in place Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.