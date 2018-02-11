Coastal Georgia college studies economic impact of weddings

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Two college economists are studying the economic impact weddings have on coastal Georgia.

The Brunswick News reports the College of Coastal Georgia is conducting the study with help from the recently formed Golden Isles Wedding Association.

Economists Don Mathews and Melissa Trussell will research how much money weddings bring to coastal Glynn County, which includes the port city of Brunswick as well as St. Simons Island, Jekyll Island and Sea Island.

Justin Henshaw is president of the local wedding association and runs a business that provides sound and lighting equipment for events. He says weddings have a significant local impact, but event planners haven't been able to quantify that impact for city and county leaders.

The college researchers hope to have their study finished by fall.

