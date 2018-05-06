Coastal Georgia residents urged to join hurricane registry

ST. MARYS, Ga. - Health officials along Georgia’s coast are encouraging residents who qualify to get their names on the Hurricane Registry.

People with functional, access or medical needs can receive help when hurricanes threaten Georgia’s coast.

The registry is a list maintained by each county's health department of residents who may need transportation or medical assistance and have no resources such as family members, neighbors or friends to help them evacuate.

Residents with hurricane needs register online

The Savannah Morning News reported that applications surged at the last minute ahead of Hurricane Irma in September.

“Our numbers doubled overnight before Irma,” said Tammi Brown, the Chatham County Health Department’s nurse manager. “We had a 24-hour cutoff. That was just not enough time.”

With Irma nearing, health officials scrambled to juggle sign-ups with the actual process of evacuating residents. It was chaotic, Brown said, and she’s instituted an earlier cutoff to avoid a repeat of the situation.

Now, residents must sign up at least 72 hours prior to the arrival of tropical storm force winds.

“Our focus ought to be on getting everyone on the list out of the county,” Brown said.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through November, typically peaking in September. Early predictions for the 2018 season from the Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project call for a “slightly above-average” season.

Among those who qualify for the list: People with functional or access needs, including children or adults with physical, sensory, or intellectual disabilities who need assistance with the various activities of daily living. They will be evacuated to a gymnasium-type setting far enough inland so that they are safe from the storm.

Also, people with medical needs -- including those who need the help of trained medical professionals for things like IV medication or who may be dependent on a respirator or dialysis or other medical equipment -- may be taken to an inland health care facility.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.