Could Camden County rec center get rid of 3 sports?

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - Parents in Camden County voiced concern about a recreational center possibly getting rid of three sports -- gymnastics, soccer and swimming -- which would affect hundreds of children.

Joey Cason, the executive director of the Camden County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, said the three teams use the space for practice, but Cason is now trying to determine a fair amount to charge for leasing the space.

In an email, Cason wrote, in part, it has no plans of doing away with soccer and swim teams nor gymnastics and it's trying to make sure teams are helping to cover facility expenses.

Parent Michael Lake, who is also the soccer club's president, said an agreement was made in February that the parks and recreation center would provide maintenance and use of facilities -- if the soccer team would be low cost and meet state certifications. But that changed in March.

"They’re considering us freeloaders, like, you know, we are providing them a place to do business and they’re not paying us a dime. Well, the fact of the matter is we are paying because every one of my people here pays taxes," Lake told News4Jax by phone. "We provide a soccer program at low-cost for our kids here in Camden County. We feel like the rules were changed on us in midstream and now we’re being viewed as people who are taking advantage of and, quite frankly, the cause of shortfall at PSA."

Cason said he met with the Camden County soccer board, the owner of the gymnastics team and the two leaders of the swim team, and they are now working through negotiations.

A meeting is expected to take place Thursday morning. News4Jax plans on attending to learn more about the concerns of parents and what's next for the teams.

If an agreement cannot be made, Cason said that for soccer and swimming, the center would take the complex and pool back and offer its own programs. He said since gymnastics is a private business and the equipment belongs to the owner, it would look at offering its own program.

