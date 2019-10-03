WOODBINE, Ga. - A Camden County jury will soon begin deliberating the manslaughter and other charges against a former Kingsland police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed Georgia man.

Zechariah Presley is on trial in the shooting death of Tony Green after a traffic stop on June 20, 2018. He was fired from his job and indicted by a Camden County grand jury after evidence showed Green was unarmed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded Green was running away when the officer opened fire.

Presley testified Wednesday that he feared for his life after a struggle in which Green grabbed for the officer's Taser gun.

Defense attorney Adrienne Browning told jurors Thursday that investigators spent hours second-guessing Presley's split-second decision to shoot a man he perceived as a deadly threat.

Closing arguments were to begin in the afternoon and the jury of eight men and six women (including alternates) was expected to begin deliberating on the case before the end of the day.

Presley is facing three charges: voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and violation of oath. If convicted of voluntary manslaughter, he could face between one and 20 years in prison.

Wednesday's testimony

During his testimony, Presley said that Green had something in his hand as he ran from the officer.

"I could see his face, the front of his body, and I could see something extended toward me," Presley said. "That's when I fired my duty weapon."

The object in Green's hand turned out to be a cellphone.

Under cross-examination, Presley admitted that he never told officers investigating the police-involved shooting that he thought Green had a gun.

Green was hit by eight shots in 2.5 seconds. One bullet hit Green in the chest, but several others hit him from behind.

Presley also testified Wednesday about his first meeting with Green, which proved fateful.

Presley said he first encountered Green at a Kingsland hotel on a trespassing call in March 2018. Presley said there was no confrontation, but Green told him and a second officer that he was waiting for a ride from a family member because his driver's license was suspended.

Remembering that information, Presley said, he followed Green when he saw him get into a car at that same hotel in June.

Presley said he clocked the car going 53 mph in a 35 mph zone before it crashed and Green and a passenger got out and ran in different directions. Presley said Green briefly returned to the car and grabbed something before running away.

Presley testified that he called his dispatcher and began chasing Green.

Despite it being dark outside, body camera video of Presley's pursuit clearly shows Presley chasing Green on foot, and Presley can be heard warning Green that he is deploying a Taser.

Presley said his Taser malfunctioned, and the two men ended up on the ground with Green on top of Presley.

Presley testified that when he pulled his gun out, Green started running again. The body camera video is too dark to make out much, but gunshots are clearly heard.

Presley said when he began firing, Green turned back toward him with something in his hand.

"It is my opinion that Anthony Green died of multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death is homicide," Dr. Edmund Donoghue, who performed the autopsy, testified Tuesday.

A defense witness on Thursday testified that officers who experience traumatic events can blank out things.

"Under intense stress, not every image is recorded -- an officer has lapses in memory," criminologist Ron Martinelli said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.