'Deportation bus' GOP candidate for governor reports to jail

ATLANTA - A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Georgia who campaigned in a "deportation bus" has turned himself in to county jail after being indicted on charges including insurance fraud.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports an attorney for state Sen. Michael Williams said Wednesday that the indictment presented a "one-sided story" and Williams would be "out soon" after arranging bond.

The charges stem from a May incident when Williams reported that his campaign office was burglarized. Williams' campaign manager said then that $300,000 worth of computers used to mine cryptocurrency were taken.

Williams is accused of lying to investigators and making a false insurance claim.

Williams finished last in the five-man Republican gubernatorial primary in May. His campaign was based on loyalty to President Donald Trump and a series of publicity stunts, including the controversial "deportation bus."

WSB, Campaign Ad, Still photos via CNN

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.