Deputies: Camden County K-9 uncovers stash of marijuana-laced candy

KINGSLAND, Ga. - An alert K-9 deputy nosed in on a sweet stash during a traffic stop this week in Kingsland, Georgia, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit.

K-9 Mojo and his partner Deputy Hardman checked out a vehicle, and Mojo let Hardman know there was an illegal narcotic inside, deputies said.

A search turned up several candies infused with marijuana, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office said the vehicle's occupant did not have a legal medical marijuana card.

If you have questions about legal matters referring to marijuana in Georgia please click on this link: https://dph.georgia.gov/low-thc-oil-faq-general-public.

