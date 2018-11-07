Despite polarizing election, Georgians agree on 'brunch bill'

Whether they identify as Democrat or Republican, it appears most Georgians found some common ground on Election Day when it comes to Sunday brunch.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, voters in Atlanta and dozens of other cities and counties across the state OK’d a measure that has become known as the “Brunch Bill."

The bill gave local governments the option of letting voters decide whether to allow private businesses to start serving booze at 11 a.m. on Sundays, instead of waiting until 12:30 p.m.

Referendums were placed in ballots in nearly 90 cities and counties statewide, including Glynn County. And, as the newspaper reported, it appears most voters threw their support behind the effort.

Now, it’s up to local governments to decide when the law will take effect. A Glynn County spokesperson said commissioners will have to make a formal change to the law at an upcoming meeting.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.