Developer breaks ground on new oceanfront hotel on Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. - A hospitality team that developed the successful Westin Jekyll Island and Hampton Inn & Suites Jekyll Islan, broke ground Tuesday on their newest project, a 209-room oceanfront Residence Inn/Courtyard by Marriott on Jekyll Island.

The property, by LNW Hospitality and New Castle Hotels & Resorts, is scheduled to open in the spring of 2021.

The new hotel, which will feature 120 Residence Inn by Marriott rooms, as well as 89 Courtyard by Marriott rooms, will sit on a 5.8-acre oceanfront parcel. Amenities will include the largest pool on Jekyll Island, a large hot tub, a splash pad for children, fire pits, a Bistro restaurant, an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant, a fitness center and 2,600 square feet of meeting space.

“LNW Hospitality has a 35-year record of success on Jekyll Island, first in restoring the Jekyll Island Club Hotel, as well as developing the Hampton Inn, Westin, and Jekyll Ocean Club. We’re pleased to partner again with New Castle Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International and the Jekyll Island Authority, to create this stunning new getaway," said Dave Curtis, managing partner of LNW Hospitality.

This barrier island off the coast of Georgia became a tourist destination for the richest families in America in the late 1800s. Over the past 15 years, more than $200 million in public and private investment has been made on the island. Today, Jekyll Island is home to eight hotels, a world-class ocean-front convention center, and numerous amenities to support tourism on the island.

Money Magazine ranked Jekyll Island the top place to go for vacation in 2019. Over the last five years, the number of visitors to the island has grown by six percent per year.

“Responsible development is always at the core of our decision making, to ensure we do not overdevelop for the sake of additional lodging,” said C. Jones Hooks, executive director of the Jekyll Island Authority. “It’s important to understand that even with these additional 209 rooms ... we will still be 100 rooms below historic ‘peak hotel room’ capacity numbers for the island, ensuring we continue to maintain the island’s natural character."

