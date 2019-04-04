Drivers claim cards compromised at Brunswick gas station

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Drivers in Brunswick have more than gas prices to worry about at the pump.

Several people said their information was compromised by a skimmer at a Citgo station off Cypress Mill Road.

The station's owner said thieves installed skimmers last year. He notified authorities and said he had not had any problems recently.

However, Facebook users posted that they were notified as recently as Thursday that their information was compromised after using their cards to buy gas.

Authorities in Georgia said skimmers are not as much of an issue in Georgia as Florida, but customers should still be on the lookout.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture offered advice to help drivers prevent being scammed:

Pay with cash

Use a credit card instead of a debit card

Run debit cards as credit cards to protect PIN

Monitor bank account

Customer Tahliah Francois said her credit card has never been compromised at a gas station, and she takes steps to make sure it never is. "I'm constantly checking my bank account to make sure no transactions have went through that I'm not aware of."

Larry Boyette makes sure to check the pump every time he pulls up to make sure there are no additional devices.

Authorities said if you believe your card has been compromised, you can report it to the Georgia Department of Agriculture at 404-656-3605.

