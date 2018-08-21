Drugs, gun found in 2nd raid of Glynn County house

During the second search of a home on Broccoli Drive this month, the Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team seized a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and a stolen gun.

Investigators arrested two people in the raid:

Theodore Gee, 40, of Glynn County, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes and theft by receiving stolen property. An additional charge of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute is pending against Gee.

Hannah Croft, 18, of Glynn County, was charged with possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine).

Anyone with any information about Gee’s distribution of drugs or any illegal narcotics distributions in Glynn County, please call the G-B NET at 912-554-7550 or Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

