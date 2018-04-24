Ethics complaints lodged against gubernatorial candidates

ATLANTA - Three of Georgia’s top gubernatorial candidates are facing ethics complaints filed a month before the May 22 primary elections.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Democrats Stacey Abrams and Stacey Evans and Republican Casey Cagle are targets of complaints filed last week.

A complaint by one of Abrams’ advisers claims aides for Evans formed a third-party organization to take in unlimited contributions to assist her campaign.

Activist group Georgia Ethics Watchdogs is questioning nearly $84,000 reimbursed to Abrams from campaign accounts, saying records don’t adequately show what the payments were for.

The same watchdog group accuses Cagle of violating ethics rules by using a taxpayer-funded flight to travel to a fundraising event in Savannah in 2016.

Each campaign has said the complaints are meritless.

