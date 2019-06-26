Ex-cop who had sex with teenage girls headed to federal prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A former Richmond Hill police officer faces at least 10 years in prison after his conviction for luring teen girls to meet him for sex.

A federal jury found Jeffrey Allen Allmond Jr., 25, guilty of one count of coercion and one count of enticement of a minor, according to the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Allmond faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison and must register as a sex offender after his release.

There is no parole in federal prison.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Allmond, then a police officer, met two girls, ages 15 and 16, via the Tinder dating app. Allmond then communicated with the girls through Snapchat and arranged to pick them up in the middle of the night outside the gate of Fort Stewart, where the two lived on post.

Allmond then drove the teens back to his apartment and performed sex acts on both of them. Later that night, Allmond returned the girls to the Fort Stewart gate. Allmond continued communicating with the girls through Snapchat and met up with them twice more at his apartment.

The Richmond Hill Police Department terminated Allmond after he was arrested last August on state charges of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated child molestation. The case was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division provided assistance and Allmond was eventually indicted by a federal grand jury.

"This repugnant crime victimized the children of active-duty military personnel while disgracing the badge of a law enforcement officer,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said. “Hard time in federal prison awaits those who would engage in such despicable behavior.”

“This conviction validates our department’s actions in immediately suspending, and then terminating, Allmond when the allegations came to our attention,” said Richmond Hill Police Chief Mitch Shores. “We take such betrayals of the public trust very seriously, and gave full assistance to the agencies that investigated and prosecuted this case.”

