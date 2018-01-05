Falling ice danger closes Sidney Lanier Bridge indefinitely

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - The Sidney Lanier Bridge will to be closed until further notice, Glynn County officials announced Friday afternoon.

The bridge was initially shut down Thursday after reports that chunks of ice were falling from the bridge's cables and cross beams and becoming dangerous for passing vehicles.

The ice formed on the bridge during this week's winter storm that smacked the Southeast with sleet and snow.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation said Friday that the bridge can't reopen until overnight temperatures remain above freezing and the ice melts.

Until GDOT reopens the bridge, drivers are asked to seek alternate routes to and from Brunswick via Highway 303 and Interstate 95.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.