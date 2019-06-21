Family & friends remember man killed by Kingsland officer

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Family and friends of a 33-year-old Georgia man who was shot and killed by a now former Kingsland, Georgia, police officer gathered Thursday night for a prayer vigil to remember Tony Green one year after his death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation determined Zechariah Presley killed Green by shooting him multiple times from behind as Green ran from the officer during a traffic stop. Presley has been awaiting trial on a charge of manslaughter.

Nearly two dozen people gathered at the spot where Green was killed. His cousin, Marian Benefield, said the family is still hurting over Green's death.

"Everybody is grieving in their own different ways," Benefield said. "It's hard."

After the shooting, Presley was fired from the department and indicted on a charge of manslaughter. His trial is set to begin Sept. 30.

"We are monitoring this trial very closely. We want to make sure justice is served," said the Rev. Timothy Bessent, a family friend. "We believe the only way justice will be served is if Zechariah Presley receives the maximum sentence allowed for the charges he's been given."

Benefield said even if Presley is convicted, Green's family and friends won't feel closure for a long time.

"The pain will never go away. The pain will always be there," Benefield said.

Presley is out of jail on a $100,000 bond. According to his defense attorney, Presley now works as a delivery truck driver.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.