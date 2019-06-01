Fire restrictions in place on Cumberland Island due to high fire danger

Aug. 4, 2003: Eight firefighters returning home from fighting the South Fork fire in Idaho were killed when their van collided head-on with a semitrailer in Roseburg, Ore.

CUMBERLAND ISLAND, Ga. - Fire restrictions are now in place on Cumberland Island due to high fire danger.

No wood or charcoal fires permitted.

No smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or a developed recreation site, in an area of barren, mineral soil; free of all flammable material. Cigarette butts must be disposed of properly.

Gas camp stoves can still be used, but they are not to be left unattended for any length of time.

The island has seen very high temperatures with little to no rainfall over recent weeks. Fires can start easily and spread rapidly.

Visitors to the island are being asked to report smoke or fire by calling 911. The ban on campfires is effective immediately and will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.