First trailer for movie filmed in St. Marys released

ST. MARYS, Ga. - Warner Brothers has released the first trailer for "Doctor Sleep", the long-awaited sequel to the Stanley Kubrick horror classic "The Shining." Scenes were filmed in St Marys last fall, and some local actors may even appear in the movie.

The trailer features Ewan McGregor who is playing a grown-up version of Danny, the boy from "The Shining," alone in a room.

The writing on the wall eventually turns into the word "Redrum" which also appeared in the original film.

We're not going to show you too much, because it's a little scary, but there is one clip that caught our eye.

(Above photo courtesy from promotional movie trailer of Doctor Sleep)

While it's not clear if any of the scenes in the teaser were filmed in Georgia, this shot, filmed outside, does feature a lamp post that looks like the ones in St Marys.

We won't know for sure until the movie hits theaters in November.

