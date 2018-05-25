Florida man arrested after Brunswick credit union robbed

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Police arrested a South Florida man Friday afternoon less than an hour after a Brunswick credit union was robbed, authorities said.

An armed robbery was reported at the Marshland Credit Union on Gateway Center Boulevard about 12:45 p.m., according to the Glynn County Police Department.

Witnesses told police the robber was driving a black Nissan Maxima with tinted windows.

Camden County deputies intercepted a vehicle matching that description about 1:30 p.m. as it was heading south on Interstate 95, according to police.

Police said the driver, Warren Sinepha, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, admitted robbing the bank. He was taken into custody and charged with robbery.

