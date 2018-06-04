Florida man, woman found with drugs during traffic stop

WOODBINE, Ga. - Two Floridians were arrested in Georgia during a traffic stop after law enforcement found drugs in the vehicle.

Deputies from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a speeding vehicle driving north on Interstate 95 at 5:44 a.m. Sunday, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of the car, deputies discovered 32 packaged plastic bags containing methamphetamine, cocaine, a digital scale, a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, and a pill bottle containing 49 hydromorphone pills.

Hydromorphone is an opioid and Schedule 2 drug, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Idealiza Malave, a 34-year-old Tampa woman, was charged with driving with a suspended license; driving without a license; speeding; possession of a firearm as a felon; possession of a Schedule 2 substance; possession of cocaine and trafficking cocaine and illegal drugs.

Malave was accompanied by 46-year-old Marvin Jarrad Williams of Plant City, Florida. He was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon; possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance; possession of cocaine and trafficking cocaine and illegal drugs.

The two are being held in the Camden County Sheriff’s Office jail with no bond, according to the sheriff’s office.