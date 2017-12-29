Flu cases widespread in Georgia, CDC says

ATLANTA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an early outbreak of the influenza virus has hit Georgia especially hard. Georgia was named one of 36 states where the flu is reportedly widespread.

Each year from October to mid-May, Georgia's Department of Public Health tracks flu activity throughout the state and reports the findings in the Georgia Weekly Influenza Report.

The department said outpatient visits related to influenza are up nearly 2 percent compared to the national average. In Georgia’s metro areas, 61 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported. To date, there have been three influenza outbreaks reported in Georgia, according to the GDPH.

Along with other surveillance components, influenza-like illness is tracked as part of the CDC's ILINet program with the help of volunteer sentinel providers comprised of private providers, occupational health providers, student health clinics and emergency departments.

Influenza is a viral illness that causes fever, sore throat, muscle aches and cough. The virus can weaken the body’s defenses and lead to complications like bacterial pneumonia. It can also worsen existing chronic health problems, like heart disease and diabetes.

Anyone can become infected with the influenza virus. During an average flu season, 10 to 20 percent of people become infected. Influenza spreads easily from person to person when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can also survive on surfaces outside the human body for hours.

Typical flu symptoms include high fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue. Symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are more common among young children.

