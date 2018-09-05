Former Glynn County police chief dies

Matt Doering, who retired as Glynn County's police chief one year ago, died Tuesday at his home. He was 56 years old.

It was reported that he had suffered from an extended illness.

After more than 30 years with the department, he served as chief for the last 14 years. After retirement, Doering became a Glynn County Schools police officer at Risley Middle.

"Please keep Chief Doering and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time," the police department posted on its Facebook page.

He is survived by his wife Michele and his children, Ian and Miriam.

