Disgraced Georgia teacher pleads guilty to sex trafficking of minor

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - A former Ware County teacher pleaded guilty Friday to one count of sex trafficking of a minor after he had sex with a 16-year-old boy.

As part of the plea agreement, Tracy Wayne Crosby, 42, acknowledged he recruited the victim for sex and caused the boy to "engage in a commercial sex act," court documents show.

Crosby faces between 10 years and life in prison. Following his sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will remain under court supervision for an undetermined amount of time.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that evidence revealed that Crosby used his cell phone to communicate with the boy. The two agreed to meet and have sex in exchange for $10.

"Anyone who pays to have sex with children will be brought to justice and will face substantial time in federal prison," United State Attorney Bobby L. Christine said. "The United States continues its relentless work to protect our most precious and vulnerable citizens. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to rescue children and put traffickers and customers behind bars."

His original indictment also included federal charges of coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity and possession of child pornography, News4Jax previously reported.

He also faced charges of solicitation of sodomy and reckless conduct by an HIV-infected person.

