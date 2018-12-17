Funeral services planned for slain Georgia police officer

ATLANTA - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a metro Atlanta police officer gunned down after a traffic stop.

News outlets report the family of 24-year-old DeKalb County officer Edgar Isidro Flores has scheduled visitation at a funeral home Sunday and Monday evenings, followed by a funeral service Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody. A second service is planned for Wednesday at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch.

Police say Flores was shot multiple times Thursday by a man who fled a traffic stop. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the gunman, 33-year-old Brandon Taylor, also shot and wounded a police dog used to track him before the suspect was killed by SWAT officers.

Flores was born in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, and hired by the suburban police force in May 2017. He was killed a few days before his 25th birthday.

He is survived by his finance, Lizandra Mora; mother and father; and a brother.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.