GBI: 2 facing murder charges in tainted cocaine overdoses

WOODBINE, Ga. - Two men have been charged with felony murder in connection with a pair of overdose deaths in Camden County last November, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday.

According to GBI, two men and a woman were found dead within hours of each other on Nov. 8 in Camden County. The crime lab determined each died from an overdose of fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators said they traced the tainted drugs to two dealers.

Alonzo Davis was arrested Nov. 8 on outstanding warrants and on Dec. 27, he was charged with two counts of distributing fentanyl and cocaine and one count of felony murder in the death of 27-year-old Antone Moncrieff, GBI said.

Rashaad Hines was arrested Tuesday on one count each of felony murder and distribution of fentanyl and cocaine in the death of 57-year-old Andrew Jacob Bargman, GBI said.

The death of Melissa Nelson, 41, is still under investigation.

After Nelson and the two men were found dead in separate locations throughout Camden County, authorities issued a warning about possibly tainted drugs.

"Consumers of illegally purchased substances of this nature should be aware of the extreme danger," District Attorney Jackie Johnson said in a release.

Dr. Scott Miles, the medical director of Coastal Community Behavioral Health in St. Marys, said at the time that he was concerned and feared this will happen again.

"It's upsetting, of course, but it's not surprising at all. It leaves us wondering: Have any of our patients been affected by this?" Miles said.

Miles has followed this issue closely and said he has seen patients who have relapsed by using cocaine, and it was determined later that the cocaine was mixed with something else.

"We try to tell them, 'You're buying from the street. These are not pharmacists. These are not trained people. You don't know what you're getting,'" Miles said.

Miles said that, nationally, there have been cases of cocaine being mixed with drugs, including fentanyl

and sufentanil. Both are thousands of times more potent than morphine.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 912-510-5163 or GBI at 912-729-6198.

