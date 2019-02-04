Georgia

GBI: 21 men arrested in undercover Georgia child sex sting

'Operation Interception' targeted people seeking sex with minors, GBI says

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A coordinated undercover investigation in Georgia dubbed "Operation Interception" netted the arrests of 21 men on child porn and trafficking charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The operation was centered in Brookhaven, Georgia, taking place over a five-day period from Jan. 30 through Super Bowl Sunday, the GBI said in a release. The men arrested range in age from 20 to 55 and traveled from areas around metropolitan Atlanta with the intent to meet a child for sex.

The goal of the operation, the GBI said, was to arrest people who had sexually explicit conversations with children online and then traveled to meet them for sex. Other arrests involved the use of dating and social media apps.

The men arrested during "Operation Interception" were:

  1. Nicholas Alexander Bowen, 29, ride sharing and delivery driver 
  2. Thomas Cheung, 32, gaming studio employee
  3. Jeshua Elijah Collins, 22, deli clerk
  4. James Tunde Fadeyi, 55, unemployed
  5. Walter Gonzalez-Amaya, H/M, Norcross, GA, 22, maintenance worker
  6. Larry Allen Gordon, 31, fast food restaurant employee
  7. Zachary Tye Gourdine, 28, crane operator
  8. Dylan Michael Graham, 27, elevator mechanic
  9. Richard Jason Hyder, 41, asphalt grinding contractor
  10. Mitchell Allen Kennedy, 24, software company creative assistant 
  11. Raheem Lalani, 26, unemployed
  12. Marco A. Mendoza-Escalante, 20, paving technician
  13. Darwin Menjivar-Fernandez, 22, restaurant server
  14. Juan Valencia-Patino, 22, student
  15. Juan Manuel Sanchez, 25, automobile mechanic
  16. Junior Cornelius Timoteus, 25, restaurant server
  17. Oscar Ramirez, 39, construction worker
  18. Dylan Golding Whynot, 32, behavioral health case manager
  19. Kyle A. Williams, 32, warehouse employee
  20. Robert Tyler Wilson, 31, automotive service technician
  21. Tarno M. Walters, 22, grocery store employee

Additional charges for the 21 men may be forthcoming, the GBI said.

