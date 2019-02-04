GBI: 21 men arrested in undercover Georgia child sex sting

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A coordinated undercover investigation in Georgia dubbed "Operation Interception" netted the arrests of 21 men on child porn and trafficking charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The operation was centered in Brookhaven, Georgia, taking place over a five-day period from Jan. 30 through Super Bowl Sunday, the GBI said in a release. The men arrested range in age from 20 to 55 and traveled from areas around metropolitan Atlanta with the intent to meet a child for sex.

The goal of the operation, the GBI said, was to arrest people who had sexually explicit conversations with children online and then traveled to meet them for sex. Other arrests involved the use of dating and social media apps.

The men arrested during "Operation Interception" were:

Nicholas Alexander Bowen, 29, ride sharing and delivery driver Thomas Cheung, 32, gaming studio employee Jeshua Elijah Collins, 22, deli clerk James Tunde Fadeyi, 55, unemployed Walter Gonzalez-Amaya, H/M, Norcross, GA, 22, maintenance worker Larry Allen Gordon, 31, fast food restaurant employee Zachary Tye Gourdine, 28, crane operator Dylan Michael Graham, 27, elevator mechanic Richard Jason Hyder, 41, asphalt grinding contractor Mitchell Allen Kennedy, 24, software company creative assistant Raheem Lalani, 26, unemployed Marco A. Mendoza-Escalante, 20, paving technician Darwin Menjivar-Fernandez, 22, restaurant server Juan Valencia-Patino, 22, student Juan Manuel Sanchez, 25, automobile mechanic Junior Cornelius Timoteus, 25, restaurant server Oscar Ramirez, 39, construction worker Dylan Golding Whynot, 32, behavioral health case manager Kyle A. Williams, 32, warehouse employee Robert Tyler Wilson, 31, automotive service technician Tarno M. Walters, 22, grocery store employee

Additional charges for the 21 men may be forthcoming, the GBI said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.