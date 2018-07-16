GBI data shows drug trends within state

ATLANTA - New data released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation shows what the drug trends look like within the state.

The results show methamphetamine is the drug tested for most, followed, in order, by:

Cocaine

Alprazolam

Oxycodone

Heroin

Hydrocodone

Where opioids are concerned, oxycodone is the most used in Georgia, according to GBI.

The most seized opioids are:

Oxycodone Heroin Hydrocodone Fentanyl/analogs

Investigators said they seized 11 different types of fentanyl just this year.

GBI officials said the top five counties with the highest use of opioids are:

Cobb Fulton Gwinnett DeKalb Chatham

Because marijuana is rarely tested, it was not included in the new data.

Officials said the areas where opioids are seen the most are all in the Atlanta area.

GBI said the data was gathered by 3,954 cases submitted to its crime lab.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.