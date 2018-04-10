Georgia Amber Alert issued for 22-month-old boy

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Levi's Call: Georgia's Amber Alert was issued Monday night for a 22-month-old boy last seen in Savannah, authorities said.

The Savannah Police Department said Jerry "Sanders" Sullivan is believed to be with Aimee Lowery, his noncustodial parent.

Police said she is believed to be traveling in a white 2002 Lexus RX300 with Georgia tag WF9F09.

Anyone who sees them or who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.