Georgia authorities investigate human remains at scrapyard

METTER, Ga. - Human remains found at a Georgia scrapyard came from a funeral home, where an owner says they had been stored for decades, authorities said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Monday in a news release it is attempting to identify three sets of remains discovered in containers delivered Friday to a scrapyard in Metter, about 60 miles west of Savannah.

The GBI says a skull and other bones were found among the remains Friday. The containers were taken to the scrapyard by workers who found them while tearing down a shed behind a local funeral home.

The GBI says an owner of the funeral home told investigators bodies had been stored in the shed at least since the early 1990s. Apparently, they were never claimed by family.

