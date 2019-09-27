Georgia budget chief says governor aims to avoid layoffs

© LAKANA

ATLANTA - Georgia's budget director told lawmakers that Gov. Brian Kemp is trying to avoid state employee layoffs even as he orders budget cuts.

Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr, speaking Friday, told lawmakers that state officials don't entirely understand why revenue collections are lagging.

While officials are hoping for a rebound, Farr said it's also possible that things may get worse.

Kemp has ordered agencies to cut 4% from budgets this year and proposed 6% cuts from the 2021 budget that lawmakers will write beginning in January. But many parts of Georgia's $27.5 billion budget are exempt from cuts, including much of education and the state-federal Medicaid program.

Farr said budget staffers are examining how many state agency jobs are vacant and how many employees can be expected to leave voluntarily.

