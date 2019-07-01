Georgia city leaders reject plan for 8,000-panel solar farm

ALBANY, Ga. - Leaders of a southwest Georgia city have rejected plans to build a solar farm containing 8,000 solar panels near a residential neighborhood.

WALB-TV reports residents of the Country Club Estates neighborhood in Albany were relieved after the city commission struck down the proposed project Wednesday.

Jasmine Williams said the proposed 25-acre solar farm would have been located just a few steps from her home. She worried increased traffic in the area during construction would have disturbed her “quiet neighborhood.”

Other residents had told commissioners they were concerned a solar farm would disrupt surrounding wildlife. Some suggested relocating the project to a less populated area of Albany.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.